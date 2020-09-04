 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Belgrade Invitational

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Central at Hamilton, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Hamilton, 2 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Washington at Atlanta or Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., FS1

MLB: Washington at Atlanta or Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Texas at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT

MLB: San Diego at Oakland or Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN

FOOTBALL

High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, TBA, NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 9 a.m., FS2

The Kentucky Oaks, 1 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

U.S. Open: Third round, 10 a.m., ESPN

U.S. Open: Third round, 4 p.m., ESPN2

U.S. Open: Third round, 5 p.m., ESPN

U.S. Open, third round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League, 4 p.m., NBCSN

On radio

FOOTBALL

High school: Columbus at Red Lodge, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM)

