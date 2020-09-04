Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Belgrade Invitational
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Central at Hamilton, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Hamilton, 2 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Washington at Atlanta or Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m., FS1
MLB: Washington at Atlanta or Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Texas at Seattle, 7:10 p.m., ROOT
MLB: San Diego at Oakland or Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference semifinals, Milwaukee vs. Miami, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference semifinals, Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN
FOOTBALL
High school: IMG Academy (Fla.) at Venice (Fla.), 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, second round, 7 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Tour Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 7, TBA, NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 9 a.m., FS2
The Kentucky Oaks, 1 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
UEFA Nations League: Norway vs. Austria, League B Group 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Third round, 10 a.m., ESPN
U.S. Open: Third round, 4 p.m., ESPN2
U.S. Open: Third round, 5 p.m., ESPN
U.S. Open, third round, 5 p.m., ESPN2
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League, 4 p.m., NBCSN
On radio
FOOTBALL
High school: Columbus at Red Lodge, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM)
