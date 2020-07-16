Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

GOLF

Montana State Men's Amateur Championship and Men's Senior Amateur Championship, Yellowstone Country Club

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

BOXING

Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap, featherweights, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Memorial, First round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, 7 a.m., ESPN

Premier: Sheffield United at Leicester City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Series A: Genoa at Torino, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

Premier: Manchester United at Crystal Palace, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, 6 p.m., FS1

USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Grojup E, 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN2

WTT: New York vs. Orlando, 5 p.m., CBSSN

