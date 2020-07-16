Local events
GOLF
Montana State Men's Amateur Championship and Men's Senior Amateur Championship, Yellowstone Country Club
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Royals at Billings Scarlets, 7 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
BOXING
Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap, featherweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Memorial, First round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Memorial, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, 7 a.m., ESPN
Premier: Sheffield United at Leicester City, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Series A: Genoa at Torino, 11:25 a.m., ESPN
Premier: Manchester United at Crystal Palace, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, 6 p.m., FS1
USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Grojup E, 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN2
WTT: New York vs. Orlando, 5 p.m., CBSSN
