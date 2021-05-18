Local events
GOLF
High school: State B, at Eaglerock
High school: State C, at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
SOFTBALL
High school: Eastern AA, at Belgrade
High school: Northeast A, at Havre
TENNIS
High school: Eastern AA, Pioneer Park
High school: Northeast A, at Lewistown
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh
4 p.m.
ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina
5 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas
8 p.m.
ROOT — Detroit at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference
TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana
7 p.m.
Eastern Conference
TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2
6 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle