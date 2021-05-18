 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

GOLF

High school: State B, at Eaglerock

High school: State C, at Riverside Country Club, Bozeman

SOFTBALL

High school: Eastern AA, at Belgrade

High school: Northeast A, at Havre

TENNIS

High school: Eastern AA, Pioneer Park

High school: Northeast A, at Lewistown

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh

4 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

5 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas

8 p.m.

ROOT — Detroit at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference

TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana

7 p.m.

Eastern Conference

TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2

6 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle

