Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 1:05 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Tulsa, Okla., tournament
RODEO
NRA Poplar
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley, Scarperia e San Piero FI, Italy (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
9:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — Arizona at Detroit
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Houston at Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at St. Louis City SC
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Italy, Final, La Plata, Argentina
5 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Israel vs. South Korea, Third-Place Match, La Plata, Argentina (Taped)
8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: FC Dallas at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Portland FC at Orlando
TENNIS
7 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final, Paris
USFL FOOTBALL
Noon
NBC — Birmingham vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
5 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Dallas at New York
1 p.m.
ABC — Washington at Seattle
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Phoenix at Indiana
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com