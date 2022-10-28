Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, Great Falls, 9:30 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High School: Class AA play-in game, Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m.
RODEO
NRA: NRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Carroll at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m.
College women: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
High school: 2B at Poplar
High school: 3B at Baker
High school: 4B at Red Lodge
High school: 5B at Manhattan
High school: 1C at Plentywood
High school: 2C at Dawson Community College
High school: 4C at Bridger
High school: 5C at Grass Range
High school: 12C at Manhattan Christian
On TV
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
2:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Columbia
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU
ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Northwestern
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Washington
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Boston at Columbus
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High School: Class AA play-in game, Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at the 4B tournament, ycnsports.com
College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com