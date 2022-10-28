 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, Great Falls, 9:30 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High School: Class AA play-in game, Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m. 

RODEO

NRA: NRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men: Carroll at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 3:30 p.m. 

College women: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, Wendy's Field, 1 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m. 

High school: 2B at Poplar

High school: 3B at Baker

High school: 4B at Red Lodge

High school: 5B at Manhattan

High school: 1C at Plentywood

High school: 2C at Dawson Community College

High school: 4C at Bridger

High school: 5C at Grass Range

High school: 12C at Manhattan Christian

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

2:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Columbia

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at FIU

ESPN2 — East Carolina at BYU

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Ohio St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Colorado

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

11 p.m. 

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Washington

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Columbus

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High School: Class AA play-in game, Billings Senior at Kalispell Glacier, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

VOLLEYBALL

High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at the 4B tournament, ycnsports.com

College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

