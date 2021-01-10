 Skip to main content
Local events 

BASKETBALL

College women: Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 2 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain at Montana Tech, 4 p.m.

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Providence at Xavier, 9 a.m., FOX

College women: Clemson at Louisville, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Davidson at Rhode Island, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College women: Dayton at George Washington, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College women: Florida at Georgia, 10 a.m., SECN

College women: Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, noon, ACCN

College women: St. Joseph's at La Salle, noon, CBSSN

College women: Alabama at Vanderbilt, noon, Pac-12N

College women: Arizona at Washington State, noon, Pac-12N

College men: Minnesota at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., BTN

NBA: Utah at Detroit, 1 p.m., NBATV or ROOT

College women: Boston College at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Iowa State at Texas Tech, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Oregon at California, 2 p.m., Pac-12N

College women: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN

College men: Cincinnati at Wichita State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

College women: South Carolina at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN

College men: Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: Indiana at Nebraska, 4 p.m., BTN

College men: Colgate at Boston, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

NBA: Miami at Boston, 5 p.m., NBATV

College men: Maryland at Illinois, 6 p.m., BTN

College women: Mississippi at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SECN

FOOTBALL

AFC Wild-Card game: Baltimore at Tennessee, 11:05 a.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FREEFORM

NFC Wild-Card game: Chicago at New Orleans, CBS, Nickelodeon 

GOLF

PGA: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 2 p.m., NBC

PGA: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF

TENNIS

Delray-ATP, early rounds, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

Delray-ATP early rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS

 

 

