Local events
BASEBALL
College: Montana State Billings vs. New Mexico Highlands at Grand Junction, Colo., noon
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Idaho State, noon
College women: Idaho State at Montana, noon
College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m.
High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School
High school: Western A, Butte Civic Center
High school: 1B, at Conrad
High school girls: 2B, at Poplar
High school boys: 2B, at Wolf Point
High school: 4B, at Huntley Project
High school: Northern C, at Great Falls ExpoPark
High school: Southern C, at Laurel
High school: Western C, at Deer Lodge
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain, noon
College women: Montana State Billings vs. Mary at Minot, N.D., 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
High school: Eastern A, at Sidney
High school: Western A, at Libby
High school: Eastern B-C, at Glasgow
High school: Western B-C, at Cut Bank
On TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech
CBS — Texas at Texas Tech
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul
11 a.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Georgia
Noon
ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College
CBS — Washington at Arizona
CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech
ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
ESPNU — VCU at Davidson
12:30 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at UConn
1 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
1:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
CBS — Florida at Kentucky
CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia
ESPNU — Temple at UCF
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason
3 p.m.
FOX — Creighton at Xavier
4 p.m.
CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St.
ESPN — Louisville at Duke
ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago
ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
5 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska
6 p.m.
ESPN — Baylor at Kansas
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Utah
ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga
ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado
ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
FS1 — St. John's at Creighton
1 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico
NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn
NBAGL BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.
NBATV — Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905, Orlando, Fla.
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Washington at New Jersey
5 p.m.
NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton
BULL RIDING
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)
On radio and internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Idaho State, noon, KYSX (105.1 FM)
High school: All Billings Central boys and girls basketball games at the Eastern A, KJCR, (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com