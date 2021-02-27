 Skip to main content
Local events 

BASEBALL

College: Montana State Billings vs. New Mexico Highlands at Grand Junction, Colo., noon

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Idaho State, noon

College women: Idaho State at Montana, noon

College women: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m.

High school: Eastern A, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and Lockwood High School

High school: Western A, Butte Civic Center

High school: 1B, at Conrad

High school girls: 2B, at Poplar

High school boys: 2B, at Wolf Point

High school: 4B, at Huntley Project

High school: Northern C, at Great Falls ExpoPark

High school: Southern C, at Laurel

High school: Western C, at Deer Lodge

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain, noon

College women: Montana State Billings vs. Mary at Minot, N.D., 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

High school: Eastern A, at Sidney

High school: Western A, at Libby

High school: Eastern B-C, at Glasgow

High school: Western B-C, at Cut Bank

On TV

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, Riyadh Street Circuit, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Georgia Tech

CBS — Texas at Texas Tech

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

ESPNU — Liberty at Bellarmine

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — Georgetown at DePaul

11 a.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

Noon

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

CBS — Washington at Arizona

CBSSN — Rice at Louisiana Tech

ESPN — Illinois at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — VCU at Davidson

12:30 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at UConn

1 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

CBS — Florida at Kentucky

CBSSN — Boise St. at San Diego St.

ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at West Virginia

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — La Salle at George Mason

3 p.m.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

4 p.m.

CBSSN — N. Iowa at Illinois St.

ESPN — Louisville at Duke

ESPN2 — S. Illinois at Loyola of Chicago

ESPNU — TCU at Iowa St.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

5 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

6 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Kansas

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Utah

ESPNU — NC Central at NC A&T

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga

ESPN2 — UCLA at Colorado

ESPNU — Saint Mary's (Cal) at BYU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

FS1 — St. John's at Creighton

1 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Villanova

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Río Grande, Puerto Rico

NBC — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Third Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge Championship, Third Round, Boca Rio Golf Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Brooklyn

NBAGL BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.

NBATV — Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware Blue Coats, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

NBATV — Westchester Knicks vs. Raptors 905, Orlando, Fla.

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Edmonton

BULL RIDING

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Can-Am Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas (taped)

On radio and internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana at Idaho State, noon, KYSX (105.1 FM)

High school: All Billings Central boys and girls basketball games at the Eastern A, KJCR, (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school boys: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU-Northern at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

