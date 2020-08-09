Local events
BASKETBALL
Big Sky Ballin', Above the Rim 3 on 3, Big Sky State Games, Shrine Auditorium parking lot
LEGION BASEBALL
State AA Tournament, at Dehler Park
State A Tournament, at Lewistown
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 7:05 a.m., ESPN
NHRA: The Dodge NHRA Indy Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 11 a.m., FOX
Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 9, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 11 a.m., FS1
AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 1 p.m., FS1
GT: World Challenge, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif., 2 p.m., CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11 a.m., TBS
MLB: San Francisco at LA Dodgers or Arizona at San Diego, 2 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1 p.m., ABC
WNBA: Minnesota vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m., ESPN
NBA Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., NBATV
WNBA: Washington vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 5 p.m., ESPN2
NBA Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., NBATV
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 4 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Final Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 8 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, noon, ESPN
U.S. Women's Amateur: Championship Match, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 11 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 1 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 2 p.m., TGC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Final Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 4 p.m., TGC
HOCKEY
NHL Eastern Conference Round Robin: Boston vs. Washington, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 10 a.m., NBCSN
NHL Western Conference Round Robin: Dallas vs. St. Louis, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1 p.m., NBC
NHL Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE
PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Chaos, Championship, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 10:30 a.m., NBC
TENNIS
Palermo-WTA Final, 11:30 a.m., TENNIS
