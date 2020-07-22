HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2

RUGBY

NRL: Wests at Parramatta, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1

SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN

Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN

MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS