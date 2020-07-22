Local events
No events scheduled.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla., 1 p.m., NBATV
NBA Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), 3 p.m., NBATV
NBA Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla., 5 p.m., NBATV
NBA Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), 7 p.m., NBATV
BOWLING
PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1
PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, 5 a.m., GOLF
EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, 8 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2
RUGBY
NRL: Wests at Parramatta, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN
Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN
MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 7 a.m., ESPN2
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS
WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS
WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 5 p.m., CBSSN
