On TV

BASEBALL

MLB Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla., 1 p.m., NBATV

NBA Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), 3 p.m., NBATV

NBA Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla., 5 p.m., NBATV

NBA Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped), 7 p.m., NBATV

BOWLING

PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1

PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla., 7 p.m., FS1

GOLF

EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, 5 a.m., GOLF

EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England, 8 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS2

RUGBY

NRL: Wests at Parramatta, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1

SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 a.m., ESPN

Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool, 1 p.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN

MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

WTT: San Diego vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 7 a.m., ESPN2

The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 8 a.m., TENNIS

WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS

WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., 5 p.m., CBSSN

