 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

GOLF

RMSPGA Yellowstone Valley Junior Championship, Lake Hills Golf Course

BASEBALL

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Bozeman (2), 5 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Washington

8 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — 2021 NHL Awards Show

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: England vs. Germany, Round of 16, London

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, Round of 16, Glasgow, Scotland

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Connecticut at Washington

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News