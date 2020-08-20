Local events
MOTORSPORTS
Quarter Midgets of America, Battle at Big Sky, 9 a.m., Big Sky Speedway, quarter midget track
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Philadelphia at Toronto, 11 a.m., MLBN
MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, noon, ESPN2
MLB: N.Y. Mets at Miami (4 p.m.) or L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (5 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: Arizona at Oakland (7:30 p.m.) or Cincinnati at St. Louis (6 p.m.), MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Chicago vs. New York, 5 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Draft Lottery, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, first round, 8 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shop's Big Cedar Lodge, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 6, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
