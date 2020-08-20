× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local events

MOTORSPORTS

Quarter Midgets of America, Battle at Big Sky, 9 a.m., Big Sky Speedway, quarter midget track

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees or Philadelphia at Toronto, 11 a.m., MLBN

MLB: Detroit at Chicago White Sox, noon, ESPN2

MLB: N.Y. Mets at Miami (4 p.m.) or L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (5 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: Arizona at Oakland (7:30 p.m.) or Cincinnati at St. Louis (6 p.m.), MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Miami vs. Indiana, Game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN