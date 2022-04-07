Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings triangular, 9 a.m., Pioneer Park
TRACK AND FIELD
High school: Billings Senior vs. Butte, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium
High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Billings Skyview
High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Billings West
High school: Laurel Meet, 3 p.m., LHS Sports Complex
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
People are also reading…
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
11:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Semifinal, Boston
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Semifinal, Boston
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds