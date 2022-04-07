 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings triangular, 9 a.m., Pioneer Park

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Billings Senior vs. Butte, 3:30 p.m., Daylis Stadium

High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Billings Skyview

High school: Small School Meet, 3:30 p.m., Billings West

High school: Laurel Meet, 3 p.m., LHS Sports Complex

On TV

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

11:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: TBD, Semifinal, Boston

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, First Round, Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds 

