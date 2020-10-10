 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, noon

High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, noon

High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Livingston, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.

High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

On TV

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, 6 p.m., FOX

FOOTBALL

College: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC

College: North Carolina State at Virginia, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Florida at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m., FOX

College: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., SECN

College: The Citadel at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

College: Texas Tech at Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Tennessee at Georgia, 1:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Pittsburgh at Boston College, 2 p.m, ACCN

College: Arkansas at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPN

College: Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College: Kansas State at Texas Christian, 2 p.m., FOX

College: Missouri at Louisiana State, 2 p.m. (taped), SECN 

College: Temple at Navy, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College: Miami at Clemson, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Alabama at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Florida State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBC

College: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: Charlotte at North Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, 9 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC

PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, noon, GOLF

PGA: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston, welterweights, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN

MOTORSPORTS

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, 1 p.m., FS2

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Drive for the Cure 250, 1:30 p.m., NBC

AMA Motocross: The Pala National, 4 p.m., NBCSN

IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

College men: Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7:10 p.m. (tape delay), SWX

TENNIS

The French Open: Women's Final, 7 a.m., NBC

On radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

