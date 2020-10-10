Local events
SOCCER
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, noon
High school boys: Billings Central at Livingston, noon
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, noon, Amend Park
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Livingston, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m.
High school: Miles City at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
On TV
BOWLING
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, 6 p.m., FOX
FOOTBALL
College: Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC
College: North Carolina State at Virginia, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Florida at Texas A&M, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Texas vs. Oklahoma, 10 a.m., FOX
College: South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 10 a.m., SECN
College: The Citadel at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
College: Texas Tech at Iowa State, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Tennessee at Georgia, 1:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Pittsburgh at Boston College, 2 p.m, ACCN
College: Arkansas at Auburn, 2 p.m., ESPN
College: Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College: Kansas State at Texas Christian, 2 p.m., FOX
College: Missouri at Louisiana State, 2 p.m. (taped), SECN
College: Temple at Navy, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College: Miami at Clemson, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Alabama at Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Florida State at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., NBC
College: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: Charlotte at North Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, 9 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC
PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, noon, GOLF
PGA: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston, welterweights, 9:30 a.m., CBSSN
MOTORSPORTS
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, 1 p.m., FS2
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Drive for the Cure 250, 1:30 p.m., NBC
AMA Motocross: The Pala National, 4 p.m., NBCSN
IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, 6 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
College men: Alabama (Birmingham) at Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 7:10 p.m. (tape delay), SWX
TENNIS
The French Open: Women's Final, 7 a.m., NBC
On radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
