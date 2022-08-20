Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
RODEO
PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.
PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker
PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell
NRA: Tri-County Fair Rodeo, Deer Lodge
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Speedway: Harvey Ostimiller Memorial, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Cornerstone University, 9 a.m., at Butte
People are also reading…
College: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwest University, 5 p.m., at Butte
On TV
3ICE HOCKEY
2 p.m.
CBS — The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy AND Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York
4:30 p.m.
USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
BOXING
6 p.m.
SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, 108.7 miles, Netherlands
FISHING
6 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico
9 a.m.
CBSSN — MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
1 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada
6 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
Noon
ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.
MILB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Syracuse at Charlotte
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Noon
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women's Lightweights, London
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
6 p.m.
ABC and ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City (with The Gronks)
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees
Noon
FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
FOX — Seattle at Oakland
10 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at LA Dodgers
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo
2 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City
5 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers
SAILING
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 2, Copenhagen, Denmark
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur
7:20 a.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth
6 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4:20 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica
6 p.m.
ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore.
7:55 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore.
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinals; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com