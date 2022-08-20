Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7 p.m.

PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell

NRA: Tri-County Fair Rodeo, Deer Lodge

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: Harvey Ostimiller Memorial, Street Stocks, Midwest Modified, Sprints, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Cornerstone University, 9 a.m., at Butte

College: Rocky Mountain vs. Northwest University, 5 p.m., at Butte

On TV

3ICE HOCKEY

2 p.m.

CBS — The Patrick Cup: Team Mullen vs. Team Murphy AND Team Trottier vs. Team LeClair, Semifinals (Also Championship and Consolation), Las Vegas

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, New York

1 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, New York

4:30 p.m.

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

BOXING

6 p.m.

SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets (Super-Lightweights), Hollywood, Fla.

8 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez (Featherweights), San Diego

CYCLING

8 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 2, 's-Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, 108.7 miles, Netherlands

FISHING

6 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Lake Oahe, Mobridge, S.D.

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The International Billfish Tournament, San Juan, Puerto Rico

9 a.m.

CBSSN — MLF: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit - Stop 4, St. Lawrence River, Massena, N.Y.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

1 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Men's Amateur, Semifinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

NBC — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Wilmington Country Club, Wilmington, Del.

GYMNASTICS

5 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Championships: Men's Events, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada

6 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Edmonton, Canada

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

Noon

ESPNU — World U-21 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Final, Limerick, Ireland

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Queensland, Australia vs. Bologna, Italy, Game 13, Williamsport, Penn.

1 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Bonney Lake, Wash. vs. Davenport, Iowa, Game 14, Williamsport, Penn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Managua, Nicaragua vs. Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Game 15, Williamsport, Penn. (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Little League World Series: Middleboro, Mass. vs. Hollidaysburg, Pa., Game 16, Williamsport, Penn.

MILB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Syracuse at Charlotte

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Noon

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights & Women's Lightweights, London

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 278 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

6 p.m.

ABC and ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 278 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City (with The Gronks)

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Toronto at NY Yankees

Noon

FS1 — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

FOX — Seattle at Oakland

10 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at LA Dodgers

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Denver at Buffalo

2 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Washington at Kansas City

5 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at Tennessee

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Dallas at LA Chargers

SAILING

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Rockwool Denmark SGP, Day 2, Copenhagen, Denmark

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Tottenham Hotspur

7:20 a.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Leicester City

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Bournemouth

6 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4:20 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica

6 p.m.

ESPNU — International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs. Portland FC, Third-Place Match, Portland, Ore.

7:55 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Colombia vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, San José, Costa Rica

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Champions Cup: Lyon vs. Monterrey, Final, Portland, Ore.

SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team McCleney, Rosemont, Ill.

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP Semifinals; Cincinnati-WTA Doubles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: New York at Chicago, Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — First Round Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Game 2

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com