Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 5 p.m.

On TV  

CYCLING

6 a.m.

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles

6 p.m.

FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles

TBT BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Omaha Regional: Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — New Mexico Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.

TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 5 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.

NBATV — New York at Connecticut

8 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

 

