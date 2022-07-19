Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Billings Royals at Missoula (2), 5 p.m.
On TV
CYCLING
6 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, 111 miles, Carcassonne to Foix, France
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — All-Star Batting Practice: From Los Angeles
6 p.m.
FOX — MLB All-Star Game: American League vs. National League, Los Angeles
People are also reading…
TBT BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Omaha Regional: Team Arkansas vs. Gutter Cats, Round of 16, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — New Mexico Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Albuquerque, N.M.
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 5 - Evening Session, Eugene, Ore. (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
9:30 a.m.
NBATV — New York at Connecticut
8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Glacier, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com