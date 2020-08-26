 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

No events scheduled.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, noon, MLBN

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN

MLB: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, 2 p.m., NBATV

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Washington vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., CBSSN

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The BMW Championship Charity Event, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, N.Y. Islanders. vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, 1 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

Men's: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games, HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, first state, 5:45 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinals, 9 a.m., ESPN2

ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS

