On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, noon, MLBN
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN
MLB: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8 p.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, 2 p.m., NBATV
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, 4:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Washington vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, 6 p.m., CBSSN
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Connecticut vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The BMW Championship Charity Event, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, N.Y. Islanders. vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, 1 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, second round, Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, second round, Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
Men's: Canadian Premier League: The Island Games, HFX Wanderers FC vs. FC Edmonton, first state, 5:45 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinals, 9 a.m., ESPN2
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinals, 11 a.m., TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
