Local events
BASKETBALL
Big Sky Ballin', Above the Rim 3 on 3, Big Sky State Games, Shrine Auditorium parking lot
LEGION BASEBALL
State AA Tournament, at Dehler Park
State A Tournament, at Lewistown
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 6 a.m., FS2
Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis., 10 a.m., NBCSN
Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 11 a.m., FOX
AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 1 p.m., FS1
NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 2 p.m., NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox or NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN
MLB: Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., FS1
MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Baltimore at Washington, 4 p.m., MLBN
MLB: San Francisco at LA Dodgers or Colorado at Seattle, 7 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN2
NBA Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., TNT
WNBA: Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m., ABC
NBA Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m., TNT
NBA Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m., ESPN
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, 6 p.m., FOX
PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, 8 p.m., FS1
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 6 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 9 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 11 a.m., ESPN
U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 11 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 2 p.m., CBS
LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 2 p.m., TGC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 4 p.m., TGC, 4 p.m., TGC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m., FS2
Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FOX
The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J., 4 p.m., CBSSN
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4:30 p.m., FS2
HOCKEY
NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 1 p.m., NBC
NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 6 p.m., NBC
NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 6 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2, 12:40 p.m., CBSSN
Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Palermo-WTA Semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
