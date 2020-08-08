You have permission to edit this article.
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

Big Sky Ballin', Above the Rim 3 on 3, Big Sky State Games, Shrine Auditorium parking lot

LEGION BASEBALL

State AA Tournament, at Dehler Park

State A Tournament, at Lewistown

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 6 a.m., FS2

Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis., 10 a.m., NBCSN

Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, 11 a.m., FOX

AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., 1 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., 2 p.m., NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox or NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, MLBN

MLB: Detroit at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., FS1

MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia or Baltimore at Washington, 4 p.m., MLBN

MLB: San Francisco at LA Dodgers or Colorado at Seattle, 7 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN2

NBA Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., TNT

WNBA: Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 1 p.m., ABC

NBA Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Chicago vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 3 p.m., NBATV

NBA Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m., TNT

NBA Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:45 p.m., ESPN

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, 6 p.m., FOX

PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, 8 p.m., FS1

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., 6 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, 9 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 11 a.m., ESPN

U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., 11 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, 2 p.m., CBS

LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, 2 p.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., 4 p.m., TGC, 4 p.m., TGC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 9:30 a.m., FS1

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m., FS2

Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., FOX

The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J., 4 p.m., CBSSN

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4:30 p.m., FS2

HOCKEY

NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 1 p.m., NBC

NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 6 p.m., NBC

NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 6 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Stanley Cup Qualifier, TBD, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

RUGBY

Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER 

UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2, 12:40 p.m., CBSSN

Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

Palermo-WTA Semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS

