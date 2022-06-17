 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, Dehler Park, 7 p.m.

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., Sheridan (Wyo.) College

MOTORSPORTS

Nitro National Pro Hillclimb: Six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road, 9 a.m. 

RODEO

CNFR: Casper, Wyo. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

2:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

CFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut 

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., Sheridan (Wyo.) College, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

