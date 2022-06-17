Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, Dehler Park, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., Sheridan (Wyo.) College
MOTORSPORTS
Nitro National Pro Hillclimb: Six miles north of Columbus on Rapelje Road, 9 a.m.
RODEO
CNFR: Casper, Wyo.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
2:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Winnipeg at Ottawa
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Notre Dame vs. Texas, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — PFL 4 Main Card: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — MLB Draft Combine: From San Diego
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Connecticut
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Series, Girls game at 5:30 p.m., boys game at 7:30 p.m., Sheridan (Wyo.) College, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com