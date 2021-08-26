Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Butte at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
RODEO
PRCA: Eastern Montana Fair, Miles City
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m.
On TV
GOLF
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — LA Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee
2 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland
8 p.m.
ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle
PARALYMPICS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals
9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com