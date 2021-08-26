 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Butte at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

RODEO

PRCA: Eastern Montana Fair, Miles City

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park 

High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 3 p.m. 

On TV

GOLF

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, First Round

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, First Round

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Hank Aaron Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — LA Angels at Baltimore OR Cincinnati at Milwaukee 

2 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Toronto (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Oakland

8 p.m.

ROOT — Kansas City at Seattle

PARALYMPICS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Track & Field; Wheelchair Tennis; Wheelchair Rugby; Track Cycling; Goalball, Tokyo

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open Qualifying, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Lausanne, Switzerland

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Atlanta 

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

