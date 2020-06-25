Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Goldsmith Gallery tournament, at Dehler Park and Pirtz Field

On TV

BOXING

Top Rank: Jason Moloney vs. Leonardo Baez (Super Bantamweights), Las Vegas, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., 1 p.m., TGC

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Utah Championship, First Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah, 4 p.m., TGC

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

SOCCER 

Premier League: Watford at Burnley, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester City at Chelsea, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Battle of the Brits Round Robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Credit One Bank Invitational, 2 p.m., TENNIS

 

