Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Montana State Billings at NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals, Chambers Creek Regional Park, University Place, Washington, 10 a.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at NAIA Great Lakes Challenge, Grand Rapids, Michigan
High school: State meet, 11 a.m. (AA girls), 11:35 a.m. (A girls), 12:10 p.m. (AA boys), 12:40 p.m. (A boys), 1:10 p.m. (B girls), 1:45 p.m. (C girls), 2:20 p.m. (B boys), 2:50 p.m. (C boys), University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 1 p.m.
College: Weber State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 1 p.m.
College: Montana at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.
RODEO
NILE PRCA Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOCCER
College men: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 1 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Warner Pacific, 2 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 1 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Warner Pacific, 11 a.m.
High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Helena Capital, 1 p.m., Northwest Park
High school girls: Class A playoffs, semifinals, Columbia Falls at Billings Central, Amend Park, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Central Washington at MSU Billings, 1 p.m.
High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.
High school: Miles City at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
3:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army
ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU — Houston at Navy
FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee
12:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
SWX — College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
CBS — Mississippi at LSU
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)
ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
ESPNU — BYU at Liberty
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford
SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.
ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.
7:45 p.m.
FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
ESPN — Washington at California
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
7 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
1 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
6 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 a.m.
ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3
5:30 p.m.
FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at Boston
5 p.m.
NHLN — Dallas at Montréal
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Weber State at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Shepherd at Forsyth, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com