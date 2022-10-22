 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
agate
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings at NCAA Division II Pre-Nationals, Chambers Creek Regional Park, University Place, Washington, 10 a.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College at NAIA Great Lakes Challenge, Grand Rapids, Michigan

High school: State meet, 11 a.m. (AA girls), 11:35 a.m. (A girls), 12:10 p.m. (AA boys), 12:40 p.m. (A boys), 1:10 p.m. (B girls), 1:45 p.m. (C girls), 2:20 p.m. (B boys), 2:50 p.m. (C boys), University of Montana Golf Course, Missoula

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College, 1 p.m. 

College: Weber State at Montana State, Bobcat Stadium, 1 p.m.

College: Montana at Sacramento State, 9 p.m.

RODEO

NILE PRCA Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOCCER

College men: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 1 p.m. 

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Warner Pacific, 2 p.m. 

College women: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, 1 p.m. 

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Warner Pacific, 11 a.m. 

High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Senior at Helena Capital, 1 p.m., Northwest Park

High school girls: Class A playoffs, semifinals, Columbia Falls at Billings Central, Amend Park, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Central Washington at MSU Billings, 1 p.m. 

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m. 

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school: Miles City at Lockwood, 4 p.m.   

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

2:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

3:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

CBSSN — Louisiana-Monroe at Army

ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

ESPNU — Houston at Navy

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

SECN — UT-Martin at Tennessee

12:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

SWX — College: Rocky Mountain College at Carroll College

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio)

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

ESPNU — BYU at Liberty

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Stanford

SECN — Vanderbilt at Missouri

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Fresno St. at New Mexico

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Air Force

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show)

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — Utah St. at Wyoming

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada

ESPN — Washington at California

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

7 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

6 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 a.m.

ESPNEWS — UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3

5:30 p.m.

FOX — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — San Antonio at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at Boston

5 p.m.

NHLN — Dallas at Montréal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Weber State at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Shepherd at Forsyth, 5 p.m., ycnsports.com

