Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

Noon

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Husert's Speedway, Brandon, S.D. (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: Sprint Europe, Round 9, Valencia, Spain (Taped)

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: Motocross of Nations, Mantova, Italy (Taped)

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational, Championship Round, Deadwood, S.D. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at LSU

Noon

ESPNU — Baylor at TCU

1 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

2 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Tennessee

11 a.m.

ACCN — Miami at Notre Dame

ESPNEWS — Florida St. at Louisville

Noon

SECN — South Carolina at Texas A&M

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Penn St.

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Stanford

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at Kansas St.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, Final Day, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

TBS — NY Mets at Milwaukee

2 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at LA Angels 

3 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at San Diego OR Seattle at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

FOX —  Chicago at Cleveland

2:05 p.m.

CBS —  NY Jets at Denver

2:25 p.m.

FOX — Seattle at Minnesota

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Washington

6 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Ottawa at Winnipeg

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 3 Day Session

11 p.m. 

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP & Nur-Sultan-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Phoenix at Seattle, Second Round, Single Elimination

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Minnesota, Second Round, Single Elimination

 

 

 

