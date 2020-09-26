Local events
SOCCER
High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, noon
High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Big Sky Lone Peak at Laurel, noon
High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Big Sky Lone Peak at Laurel, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 12:30 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 12:30 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4:30 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 4:30 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 4 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Glendive, 4 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Nightmare Hill Climb: at Billings Motorcycle Club, 8:30 a.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 11 a.m., MLBN
MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 2 p.m., MLBN or ROOT
MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis or Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., FOX
MLB: Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: L.A. Angeles at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m.) or Colorado at Arizona (6 p.m.), MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference finals, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT
FOOTBALL
College: Central Florida at East Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Louisville at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Florida at Mississippi, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette), 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Georgia State at Charlotte, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Kentucky at Auburn, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Iowa State at Texas Christian, 11:30 a.m., FS1
College: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Army at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Texas at Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m., FOX
College: Duke at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Georgia at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN
College: Alabama at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Florida State at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Kansas at Baylor, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
College: Tennessee at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN
College: North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
College: Troy at Brigham Young, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, 1 p.m., NBC
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS1
NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 253: Prelims, Undercard bouts, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
MOTORSPORTS
Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro2, 10 a.m., CBS
NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, 3 p.m., FS1
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Alsco 300, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
