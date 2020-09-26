 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, noon

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Senior vs. Billings Skyview 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Big Sky Lone Peak at Laurel, noon

High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 2 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Big Sky Lone Peak at Laurel, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 12:30 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 12:30 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 4 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Glendive, 4 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Nightmare Hill Climb: at Billings Motorcycle Club, 8:30 a.m. 

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 11 a.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at Oakland, 2 p.m., MLBN or ROOT

MLB: Milwaukee at St. Louis or Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m., FOX

MLB: Cincinnati at Minnesota, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: L.A. Angeles at L.A. Dodgers (7 p.m.) or Colorado at Arizona (6 p.m.), MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference finals, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., TNT

FOOTBALL

College: Central Florida at East Carolina, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Louisville at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Florida at Mississippi, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette), 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Georgia State at Charlotte, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Kentucky at Auburn, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Iowa State at Texas Christian, 11:30 a.m., FS1

College: West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Mississippi State at Louisiana State, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Army at Cincinnati, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Texas at Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m., FOX

College: Duke at Virginia, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: Georgia at Arkansas, 2 p.m., SECN

College: Alabama at Missouri, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Florida State at Miami, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Kansas at Baylor, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

College: Tennessee at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN

College: North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

College: Troy at Brigham Young, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, third round, 1 p.m., NBC

HOCKEY

Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 6 p.m., NBC

HORSE RACING

NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS1

NYRA: The Belmont Park Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 253: Prelims, Undercard bouts, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

MOTORSPORTS

Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite and Pro2, 10 a.m., CBS

NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Alsco 300, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

 

 

