Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark

On TV

AUTO RACING

Noon

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Americas, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

BULL RIDING

6 P.M.

CBSSN — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, Round 2 & Championship Round, San Antonio

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Virginia at North Carolina

ESPNU — Arkansas at Georgia

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

1 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

Noon

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

1 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia

ESPNU — Alabama at Auburn

2 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Brooklyn at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Philadelphia

FOX — Carolina at Dallas

2:25 p.m.

CBS — Baltimore at Denver

6:20 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at New England

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool

12:45

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at AC Milan

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico United at Louisville City FC

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Portland

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at LA Galaxy

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Sofia-ATP Final

Noon

TENNIS — Chicago-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Semifinal, Game 3

1 p.m.

ABC — Playoff: Las Vegas at Phoenix, Semifinal, Game 3

 

