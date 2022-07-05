Local Events
BASEBALL
Legion: Lethbridge at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.
Legion: Medicine Hat at Billings Royals (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Cardinals at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Bigfork Summer ProRodeo
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN or ROOT — Seattle at San Diego
5 p.m.
TBS — Tampa Bay at Boston
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London