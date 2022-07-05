 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Legion: Lethbridge at Billings Scarlets (2), Pirtz Field, 1 p.m.

Legion: Medicine Hat at Billings Royals (2), 5 p.m.

Legion: Billings Cardinals at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Bigfork Summer ProRodeo

On TV  

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN or ROOT — Seattle at San Diego

5 p.m.

TBS — Tampa Bay at Boston

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Oakland OR Colorado at LA Dodgers

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Quarterfinals, London

