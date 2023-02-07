Local Events
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Cal State Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Lewistown at Laurel, 6:30 p.m.
High school girls: Lewistown at Laurel, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Concordia (Calif.) (DH), 4 and 6 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
FS1 — Marquette at UConn
5 p.m.
People are also reading…
ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Dayton at VCU
ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M
ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Illinois
FS1 — St. John's at Butler
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia
CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis
ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Birmingham at Memphis
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA Club World Cup: Flamengo vs. Al-Hilal, Tangier, Morocco
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Sheffield United, 4th Round Replay
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school: Roundup at Columbus, 99.3 FM, girls at 6 p.m., followed by the boys
High school boys: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Huntley Project at Colstrip, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat with Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle and MSU women's basketball coach Tricia Binford, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com