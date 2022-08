Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain at Southern Oregon, 12:30 p.m.

RODEO

NRA: Jefferson County Rodeo, Boulder

NRA: Wibaux County Fair & Rodeo, Wibaux

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Nighttime Trophy Hill Climb, 9 a.m.

Billings Motorcycle Club: Nighttime Pro Hill Climb, 1 p.m.

Big Sky Speedway: Track Champion Night, Sport Compact, Street Stocks, Super Stocks, Midwest Modified

Yellowstone Drag Strip: NHRA Yellowstone Regional, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College women: Black Hills State vs. Northern State, noon, Herb Klindt Field

College women: Mary at MSU Billings, 3 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Polson, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Libby, noon

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, noon

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, noon

High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Hamilton, 11 a.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Polson, noon

High school girls: Lockwood at Libby, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Chadron State at MSU Billings, 2 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College: South Dakota Mines at MSU Billings, 6 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

High school: Butte at Billings Senior, 12:30 p.m.

High school: Helena at Billings Skyview, 12:30 p.m.

High school: Helena Capital at Billings West, 12:30 p.m.

High school: Helena Capital at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Butte at Billings Skyview, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Helena at Billings West, 4:30 p.m.

High school: Eastern A Tip-Off, at Lockwood

On TV

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Austin Peay at W. Kentucky

10:30 a.m.

FOX — Nebraska vs. Northwestern, Dublin

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Idaho St. at UNLV

ESPN — Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin, Montgomery, Ala.

2 p.m.

BTN — Wyoming at Illinois

FS1 — UConn at Utah St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duquesne at Florida St.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Charlotte at FAU

ESPN — MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Howard vs. Alabama St., Atlanta

6:15 p.m.

ACCN — Florida A&M at North Carolina

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Nevada at New Mexico St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at Hawaii

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Third Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Third Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Third Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Taipei City, Chinese vs. Willemstad, Curacao, International Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: Honolulu, Hawaii vs. Nolensville, Tenn., U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Boston OR LA Angels at Toronto (1 p.m.)

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Minnesota

8 p.m.

FS1 — Cleveland at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Jacksonville at Atlanta

4 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Rams at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Minnesota at Denver

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Eastern A Tip-Off, Miles City vs. Lockwood, 11:45 a.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com