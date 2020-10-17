 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings West at Kalispell Glacier, 11 a.m., Legends Stadium

High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 2 p.m. 

High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Skyview at Kalispell Glacier, 1 p.m., Legends Stadium

High school girls: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Bigfork at Laurel, 1 p.m.

High school girls: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Central at Stevensville, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 4 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

NLCS: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 6 (if-necessary), 2:38 p.m., FS1

ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, 6:37 p.m., TBS

BOWLING

PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, 4 p.m., FOX

BOXING

Top Rank: Vasily Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez, lightweights, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 8 p.m., CBSSN

MOTORSPORTS

IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, R10:30 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, 2 p.m., FOX

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Kansas Lottery 300, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 10 a.m., ABC

College: Pittsburgh at Miami, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Auburn at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN

College: Navy at East Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2

College: Texas State at South Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Kansas at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Kentucky at Tennesse, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Army at Texas (San Antonio), 11:30 a.m., CBSSN

College: Louisville at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC

College: Central Florida at Memphis, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Mississippi at Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., SECN

College: Virginia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., ESPN

College: Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m., ESPN2

College: Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College: North Carolina at Florida State, 5:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN

College: Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m., CBS

GOLF

PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

SOCCER

Premier: Arsenal at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., NBC

NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, 2 p.m., CBS

Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 4 p.m., FS2

SWIMMING

ISL: The N1, noon, CBS

TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News