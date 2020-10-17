Local events
SOCCER
High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings West at Kalispell Glacier, 11 a.m., Legends Stadium
High school boys: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Skyview at Missoula Hellgate, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Skyview at Kalispell Glacier, 1 p.m., Legends Stadium
High school girls: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Bigfork at Laurel, 1 p.m.
High school girls: Class A playoffs, quarterfinals, Billings Central at Stevensville, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Central at Sidney, 4 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
NLCS: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 6 (if-necessary), 2:38 p.m., FS1
ALCS: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, 6:37 p.m., TBS
BOWLING
PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, 4 p.m., FOX
BOXING
Top Rank: Vasily Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez, lightweights, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Cooper Tires Invitational, 8 p.m., CBSSN
MOTORSPORTS
IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, R10:30 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, 2 p.m., FOX
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The Kansas Lottery 300, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHRA: Qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1
IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College: Clemson at Georgia Tech, 10 a.m., ABC
College: Pittsburgh at Miami, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Auburn at South Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Navy at East Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN2
College: Texas State at South Alabama, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Kansas at West Virginia, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Kentucky at Tennesse, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Army at Texas (San Antonio), 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
College: Louisville at Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m., NBC
College: Central Florida at Memphis, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Mississippi at Arkansas, 1:30 p.m., SECN
College: Virginia at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 2 p.m., ESPN
College: Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, 2 p.m., ESPN2
College: Marshall at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m., CBSSN
College: North Carolina at Florida State, 5:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Boston College at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ACCN
College: Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m., CBS
GOLF
PGA Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., NBC
NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, 2 p.m., CBS
Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 4 p.m., FS2
SWIMMING
ISL: The N1, noon, CBS
TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
