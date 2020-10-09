 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 4, 12:08 p.m., FS1

American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5, 1:35 p.m., TBS

American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 5:10 p.m., TBS

National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 4, if-necessary, 7:08 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., ABC

BOXING

Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa, featherweights, 8 p.m., ESPN

FOOTBALL

College: Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN

High school: Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPN2

High school: Missoula Hellgate at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., SWX

GOLF

LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, 6:30 p.m (taped), GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2

SOCCER

College men: Clemson at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Missouri at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

College men: Duke at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ACCN

TENNIS

The French Open, men's semifinals, 9 a.m., NBC

The French Open, men's semifinals, 9 a.m., NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Syracuse at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

High school: Big Timber at Manhattan, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News