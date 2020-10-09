Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 4, 12:08 p.m., FS1
American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 5, 1:35 p.m., TBS
American League Division Series: N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, 5:10 p.m., TBS
National League Division Series: San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 4, if-necessary, 7:08 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA Finals: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 5, 7 p.m., ABC
BOXING
Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa, featherweights, 8 p.m., ESPN
FOOTBALL
College: Louisville at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN
High school: Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), 6 p.m., ESPN2
High school: Missoula Hellgate at Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., SWX
GOLF
LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF
PGA Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, 6:30 p.m (taped), GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
SOCCER
College men: Clemson at North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Missouri at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
College men: Duke at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ACCN
TENNIS
The French Open, men's semifinals, 9 a.m., NBC
The French Open, men's semifinals, 9 a.m., NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Syracuse at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACCN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings West, 4 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com
High school: Big Timber at Manhattan, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
