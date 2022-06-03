 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: 6-Man All-Star Football Game, 7:10 p.m., Hoffman Field, Custer

RODEO

NRA: Whoop-Up Trail Days, Conrad

On TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Oklahoma City

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Oklahoma City

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

1 p.m.

USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Second Round, Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, First Round, Wakonda Golf Course, Des Moines, Iowa (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay at NY Rangers, Game 2

TENNIS

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Phoenix

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

