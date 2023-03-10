Local Events
INDOOR FOOTBALL
CIF: Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef, 6 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men: NCAA Division II West Region Championships, quarterfinals, MSU Billings vs. Cal State San Bernardino, 3:30 p.m., in San Diego
College women: NCAA Division II West Region Championships, quarterfinals, MSU Billings vs. Cal State Los Angeles, 6 p.m., in Carson, Calif.
High school boys and girls: State AA, at Butte Civic Center
High school boys and girls: State A, at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
High school boys and girls: State B at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena
High school boys and girls: State C at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), 3 and 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon and 2 p.m.
SKI RACING
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA National Championships, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
On TV
BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo
9 p.m.
FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Quarterfinal, Chicago
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
11 a.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Chicago
1 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Chicago
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York
5 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
6:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.
7 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Chicago
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Tulane, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev.
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Albany at Vermont, Championship
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta at Tampa Bay
5 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees at Detroit, Lakeland, Fla. (Taped)
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets (Split Squad), Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati (Split Squad) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Cleveland at Miami
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school: All Billings Central boys and girls games at the State A Tournament, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Laurel girls at the State A tournament and Big Timber girls at the State B Tournament, 99.3 FM
High school: All Billings West boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: All Billings Skyview boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school: All Huntley Project girls at the State B Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com