Local Events

INDOOR FOOTBALL

CIF: Billings Outlaws at Omaha Beef, 6 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College men: NCAA Division II West Region Championships, quarterfinals, MSU Billings vs. Cal State San Bernardino, 3:30 p.m., in San Diego

College women: NCAA Division II West Region Championships, quarterfinals, MSU Billings vs. Cal State Los Angeles, 6 p.m., in Carson, Calif.

High school boys and girls: State AA, at Butte Civic Center

High school boys and girls: State A, at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

High school boys and girls: State B at Great Falls, Four Seasons Arena

High school boys and girls: State C at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), 3 and 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene (DH), noon and 2 p.m.

SKI RACING

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USCSA National Championships, in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

On TV

BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: China vs. Australia, Pool B, Tokyo

9 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Italy, Pool A, Taichung, Taiwan

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Purdue, Quarterfinal, Chicago

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

11 a.m.

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Chicago

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Missouri, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Temple vs. Cincinnati, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Northwestern, Quarterfinal, Chicago

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

5 p.m.

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

7 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Chicago

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Kentucky, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD vs. Tulane, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Henderson, Nev. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma St., Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Albany at Vermont, Championship

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta at Tampa Bay

5 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees at Detroit, Lakeland, Fla. (Taped)

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets (Split Squad), Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati (Split Squad) vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Miami

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school: All Billings Central boys and girls games at the State A Tournament, 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Laurel girls at the State A tournament and Big Timber girls at the State B Tournament, 99.3 FM

High school: All Billings West boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: All Billings Skyview boys and girls at the State AA Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school: All Huntley Project girls at the State B Tournament, ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com