Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 5 p.m.

Legion: Billings Cardinals at Laurel (2), noon.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Helena Tournament, TBD

RODEO

PRCA: Home of Champions, Red Lodge

PRCA: Livingston Roundup, Livingston

PRCA: Rodeo Roundup, Roundup

NRA/NWRA: Harlowton, Ennis

On TV

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — Lucas Oil Motocross: The RedBud National, RedBud MX, Buchanan, Mich. (Taped)

6 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar (Super Featherweights), Carson, Calif.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Second Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, San Diego

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

NBC — PLL: Redwoods LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

1 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Cannons LC vs. Chaos LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at Philadelphia

5 p.m.

FOX — Boston at Oakland OR LA Dodgers at Washington OR Houston at Cleveland

6 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona OR Texas at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA European Championship: Czech Republic vs. Denmark, Quarterfinal, Baku, Azerbaijan

12:30 p.m.

ABC — UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. England, Quarterfinal, Rome

3 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Columbus Crew SC

4 p.m.

FS2 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Sacramento FC at San Diego SC

FS1 — Copa América: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Copa América: Argentina vs. Ecuador, Quarterfinal, Brasília, Brazil

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Guyana, Preliminary Round - First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

Noon

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Washington at New York

NBATV — Connecticut at Indiana

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls, 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

