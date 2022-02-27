Local events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Montana, 3 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wise Power 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Championship Round, Little Rock, Ark. (Taped)
BOWLING
11 a.m.
FOX — PBA: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBS — UConn at Georgetown
10:30 a.m.
ESPN — SMU at Houston
Noon
CBS — Illinois at Michigan
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Wichita St. at Memphis
USA — George Washington at George Mason
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Temple
2 p.m.
CBS — Ohio St. at Maryland
CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Montana St. at Montana
FS1 — St. John's at DePaul
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Indiana at Minnesota
5 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse
ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame
FS1 — DePaul at Creighton
SECN — Missouri at Florida
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia
Noon
ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh
CBSSN — Providence at UConn
ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee
SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa
SECN — Auburn at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.
COLLEGE BOWLING
10 a.m.
BTN — The Big Red Invitational: From Lincoln, Neb.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at New York
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Utah at Phoenix
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Golden State
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Edmonton at Carolina
6:30 p.m.
NHLN — NY Islanders at Anaheim
TENNIS
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Final
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.
CNBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 2, Spokane, Wash.
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Montana, 3 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com