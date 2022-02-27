 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Montana, 3 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Firestone Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg, St. Petersburg, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Wise Power 400, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM: The MX2, Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

9 p.m.

People are also reading…

CBSSN — FIM: The MXGP, Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Bad Boy Mowers Mowdown, Championship Round, Little Rock, Ark. (Taped)

BOWLING

11 a.m.

FOX — PBA: Tournament of Champions, Fairlawn, Ohio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBS — UConn at Georgetown

10:30 a.m.

ESPN — SMU at Houston

Noon

CBS — Illinois at Michigan

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Wichita St. at Memphis

USA — George Washington at George Mason

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Temple

2 p.m.

CBS — Ohio St. at Maryland

CBSSN — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Montana St. at Montana

FS1 — St. John's at DePaul

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Indiana at Minnesota

5 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Syracuse

ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame

FS1 — DePaul at Creighton

SECN — Missouri at Florida

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at West Virginia

Noon

ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Providence at UConn

ESPN2 — LSU at Tennessee

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE BOWLING

10 a.m. 

BTN — The Big Red Invitational: From Lincoln, Neb.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Omni Tucson National - Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, PGA National - The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at New York

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Utah at Phoenix

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Golden State

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Edmonton at Carolina

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — NY Islanders at Anaheim

TENNIS

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Final

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 2, Spokane, Wash.

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Montana, 3 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News