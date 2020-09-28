Local events
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 5 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center
On TV
BASKETBALL
NBA: Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 6 (if necessary), 7 p.m., TNT
BOWLING
PBA: Division Semifinals 1, Centreville, Va., 5 p.m., FS1
PBA: Division Semifinals 2, Centreville, Va., 7 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL: Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
HOCKEY
NHL: Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary), 6 p.m., NBC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill., 2 p.m., CBSSN
Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., 6 p.m., CBSSN
