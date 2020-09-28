 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 5 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center

On TV

BASKETBALL

NBA: Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 6 (if necessary), 7 p.m., TNT

BOWLING

PBA: Division Semifinals 1, Centreville, Va., 5 p.m., FS1

PBA: Division Semifinals 2, Centreville, Va., 7 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL: Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL: Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta (if necessary), 6 p.m., NBC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill., 2 p.m., CBSSN

Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., 6 p.m., CBSSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News