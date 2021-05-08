Local events
BASEBALL
College: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, noon and 3 p.m.
Legion: Laurel at Cody, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m.
Legion: Missoula at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 12:30 p.m.
Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 8 p.m.
Legion: Missoula at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 3 p.m.
Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 1 and 3 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West vs. Butte and Helena, 11 a.m., at Helena
High school: Billings Central Mayfair, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Park and Rose Park
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 10 a.m.
High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 9 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Big Sky VolleyFest, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, MetraPark Expo Center and MSU Billings' Alterowitz Gymnasium, 8 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix, Monaco
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M
11 a.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
2 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
5 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Arkansas
7:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — FCS Tournament: Delaware at South Dakota St., Semifinal
11:30 a.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game
12:30 p.m.
ABC — FCS Tournament: James Madison at Sam Houston St., Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois
SECN — Mississippi at Alabama
Noon
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
12:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
2 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon
5:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — USGA: The Walker Cup, Saturday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The Walker Cup, Saturday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
HORSE RACING
Noon
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez (Flyweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees
2 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
5 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Texas
FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Indiana
8 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NBC — NY Rangers at Boston
5 p.m.
NHLN — Montréal at Toronto
8 p.m.
NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton
Altitude — Colorado at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC
6 p.m.
FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna (taped)
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: NJ/NY FC at Portland, Championship
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinals, WTA Singles Final