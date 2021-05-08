 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

College: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, noon and 3 p.m.

Legion: Laurel at Cody, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m.

Legion: Missoula at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 12:30 p.m.

Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 8 p.m.

Legion: Missoula at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 3 p.m.

Legion: Rapid City Post 22 at Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 1 and 3 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview and Billings West vs. Butte and Helena, 11 a.m., at Helena

High school: Billings Central Mayfair, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Park and Rose Park

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 10 a.m.

High school: Billings Central at Miles City, 9 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big Sky VolleyFest, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, MetraPark Expo Center and MSU Billings' Alterowitz Gymnasium, 8 a.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The Monaco E-Prix, Monaco

11 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Steakhouse Elite 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Texas A&M

11 a.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

2 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Arkansas

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — FCS Tournament: Delaware at South Dakota St., Semifinal

11:30 a.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game

12:30 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: James Madison at Sam Houston St., Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Illinois

SECN — Mississippi at Alabama

Noon

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

2 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

3 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Oregon

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — USGA: The Walker Cup, Saturday Foursomes, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Third Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: The Walker Cup, Saturday Singles, U.S. vs. Great Britain/Ireland, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Final Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

HORSE RACING

Noon

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michelle Waterson vs. Marina Rodriguez (Flyweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees

2 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

5 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Texas

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Indiana

8 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NBC — NY Rangers at Boston

5 p.m.

NHLN — Montréal at Toronto

8 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Edmonton

Altitude — Colorado at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City FC

6 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Querétaro at Santos Laguna (taped)

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: NJ/NY FC at Portland, Championship

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — South Division: Generals vs. Jousters, Houston

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles Semifinals, WTA Singles Final

 

