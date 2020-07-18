Local events
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Various locations in the Billings area
GOLF
Montana State Men's Amateur Championship and Men's Senior Amateur Championship, Yellowstone Country Club
LEGION BASEBALL
Bozeman Bucks A at Laurel Dodgers (2), 1 p.m.
Billings Royals at Helena (2), 5 p.m.
Billings Scarlets at Great Falls Chargers (2), 1 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 7:05 a.m., ESPN
NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., FOX
NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., NBCSN
BASEBALL
Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 4 p.m., MLBN
Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif., 2:30 p.m., NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, 11 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1
LACROSSE
MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN2
MLL: Denver vs. philadelphia, Annapolis, Md., 2 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER
Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham, 9 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 11:25 a.m., ESPN
MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1
USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 11:30 a.m., CBS
