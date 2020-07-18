Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Various locations in the Billings area

GOLF

Montana State Men's Amateur Championship and Men's Senior Amateur Championship, Yellowstone Country Club

LEGION BASEBALL

Bozeman Bucks A at Laurel Dodgers (2), 1 p.m.

Billings Royals at Helena (2), 5 p.m.

Billings Scarlets at Great Falls Chargers (2), 1 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary, 7:05 a.m., ESPN

NHRA: Indianapolis Drag Race II, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., FOX

NASCAR Cup Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, 1 p.m., NBCSN

BASEBALL

Summer Camp: Philadelphia at NY Yankees, 4 p.m., MLBN

Summer Camp: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

AVP: The Champions Cup Series, Long Beach, Calif., 2:30 p.m., NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, 11 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio, 1:30 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1

LACROSSE

MLL: Chesapeake vs. New York, Annapolis, Md., 11 a.m., ESPN2

MLL: Denver vs. philadelphia, Annapolis, Md., 2 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER 

Premier League: Southampton at Bournemouth, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Sampdoria at Parma, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham, 9 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Torino at Fiorentina, 11:25 a.m., ESPN

MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. San Jose, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., FS1

USL: Reno 1868 FC at Sacramento Republic FC, 7 p.m., ESPN2

MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3, 11 a.m., TENNIS

WTT: Washington vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., 11:30 a.m., CBS

