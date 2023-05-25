Local Events
INDOOR FOOTBALL
CIF: Fargo Invaders at Billings Outlaws, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings (2), 5 p.m., Dehler Park
GOLF
College women: Rocky Mountain College at NAIA Championship, Round 3, in Silvis, Ill.
SOFTBALL
High school: State AA in Helena
High school: State A in Belgrade
High school: State B-C in Anaconda
TENNIS
High school: State AA in Kalispell, 10 a.m.
High school: State A in Missoula
High school: State B-C in Great Falls
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: NCAA Division II National Championships, Day 1, in Pueblo, Colo.
College men and women: NAIA National Championships, Day 2, in Marion, Ind.
High school: State C meet, girls pole vault, Laurel
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
9 a.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Pool A, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
11 a.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Oregon St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Noon
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia, Pool B, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Arlington, Texas
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Miami, Pool D, Durham, N.C.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Arlington, Texas
7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Stanford, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Day 2, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (10:30 a.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (5:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England, Group E, La Plata, Argentina
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings (2), 5 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com