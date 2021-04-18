 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Ice hockey: Female tournament, Centennial Ice Arena

On TV

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)

Noon

NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)

1 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOWLING

10:30 a.m.

FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

5 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

11:15 a.m.

ESPN — New Orleans at New York

1:30 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas

8 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

10 a.m.

NBC — Washington at Boston

1 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at Colorado

BULL RIDING

11 a.m.

CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals

On radio and Internet

 

