Local events
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Ice hockey: Female tournament, Centennial Ice Arena
On TV
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (taped)
Noon
NBCSN — MotoGP: The Grand Prix of Portugal, Algrave International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped)
1 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOWLING
10:30 a.m.
FOX — PBA: The Super Slam, Annandale, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Special
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Final Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
5 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
11:15 a.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at New York
1:30 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at Miami
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at Dallas
8 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
10 a.m.
NBC — Washington at Boston
1 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Philadelphia
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Los Angeles at Colorado
BULL RIDING
11 a.m.
CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
