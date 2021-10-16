Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Sacramento State at Montana, 1 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Trick or Treat Halloween Hill Climb, 9 a.m.
RANCH RODEO
NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain at Corban University, 4:30 p.m.
College men: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
College women: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain at Corban University, 7 p.m.
High school: Class A quarterfinals
High school: State A girls first-round playoff match, Hamilton at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park.
High school: State A girls first-round playoff match, Columbia Falls at Laurel, noon, Laurel Sports Complex
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.
College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, 2 p.m.
High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Butte Blocktoberfest
On TV
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — UCF at Cincinnati
BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Arkansas
CBSSN — Yale at UConn
ESPN — Florida at LSU
ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota
ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas
FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
1 p.m.
Sacramento State at Montana, SWX
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Purdue at Iowa
ACCN — Miami at North Carolina
CBS — Kentucky at Georgia
CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan
ESPN — BYU at Baylor
ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan
FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming
PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado
2 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV
ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — TCU at Oklahoma
ACCN — NC State at Boston College
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.
ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.
SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee
6 p.m.
BTN — Army at Wisconsin
6:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at Washington
7 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada
ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped)
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2
FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2
6 p.m.
TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
Altitude — St. Louis at Colorado
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Sacramento State at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (105.5 FM and 910 AM) and espn910.com
High school: Lockwood JV vs. Miles City JV, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com