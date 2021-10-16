 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Sacramento State at Montana, 1 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Trick or Treat Halloween Hill Climb, 9 a.m. 

RANCH RODEO

NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain at Corban University, 4:30 p.m.

College men: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.

College women: Seattle Pacific at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at Corban University, 7 p.m.

High school: Class A quarterfinals

High school: State A girls first-round playoff match, Hamilton at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park. 

High school: State A girls first-round playoff match, Columbia Falls at Laurel, noon, Laurel Sports Complex

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Western Washington, 7 p.m.

College: Providence at Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, 2 p.m. 

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood at Butte Blocktoberfest

On TV

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy's Frozen Custard 335, Playoffs Round of 8, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — UCF at Cincinnati

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

CBS — Auburn at Arkansas

CBSSN — Yale at UConn

ESPN — Florida at LSU

ESPN2 — Nebraska at Minnesota

ESPNU — Tulsa at South Florida

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Texas

FS1 — Michigan St. at Indiana

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

1 p.m.

Sacramento State at Montana, SWX

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Purdue at Iowa

ACCN — Miami at North Carolina

CBS — Kentucky at Georgia

CBSSN — Toledo at Cent. Michigan

ESPN — BYU at Baylor

ESPN2 — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Kent St. at W. Michigan

FS2 — Fresno St. at Wyoming

PAC-12N — Arizona at Colorado

2 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at South Carolina

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at UNLV

ESPN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

5:30 p.m.

ABC — TCU at Oklahoma

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Stanford at Washington St.

SECN — Mississippi at Tennessee

6 p.m.

BTN — Army at Wisconsin

6:30 p.m.

FOX — UCLA at Washington

7 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Boise St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Utah

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Hawaii at Nevada

ESPNU — Morgan St. at SC State (Taped)

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, The Summit Club, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, Semifinals, Phoenix

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

FOX — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2

FS1 — A.L. Championship Series: Boston at Houston, Game 2

6 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Championship Series: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

Altitude — St. Louis at Colorado

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP Semifinals, Doubles Finals; WTA Doubles Finals

On Radio and Internet

 FOOTBALL

College: Sacramento State at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (105.5 FM and 910 AM) and espn910.com

High school: Lockwood JV vs. Miles City JV, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

