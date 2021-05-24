Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls (2), 4:30 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox
7:40 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Oakland
9 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 2
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 5
NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 3
6 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 5
7:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 4
8:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 5
TENNIS
11 a.m.
FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Night 1
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls (2), 4:30 p.m. (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com