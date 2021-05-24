 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls (2), 4:30 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Oakland 

9 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 2

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 5

NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 3

6 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 5

7:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 4

8:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 5

TENNIS

11 a.m. 

FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Night 1

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Idaho Falls (2), 4:30 p.m. (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

