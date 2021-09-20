Local events
No local events scheduled
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Philadelphia
7:40 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Oakland
8 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay
ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Lockwood JV vs. Billings Central JV, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
