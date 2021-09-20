 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

No local events scheduled 

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Philadelphia

7:40 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Oakland 

8 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at LA Angels OR Seattle at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay

ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Lockwood JV vs. Billings Central JV, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

