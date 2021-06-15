Local events
BASEBALL
Legion: Glendive at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.
RODEO
College: College National Finals Rodeo, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo.
On TV
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, Portland, Maine
7 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, Portland, Maine
8 p.m.
FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 3, Portland, Maine
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets
8 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle
ROOT — Minnesota at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 2
SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
6 p.m.
NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Chicago at Minnesota