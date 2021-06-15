 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Legion: Glendive at Laurel (2), 5 p.m.

RODEO

College: College National Finals Rodeo, Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo. 

On TV

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 1, Portland, Maine

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 2, Portland, Maine

8 p.m.

FS1 — PBA King of the Lanes: The Empress Edition 3, Portland, Maine

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at NY Mets

8 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Seattle

ROOT — Minnesota at Seattle 

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Milwaukee at Brooklyn, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 2

SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Qualifying Heats, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

6 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Omaha, Neb.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Chicago at Minnesota

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Finals: What is the best result for the books?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News