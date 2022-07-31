 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.

Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park

Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade

On TV  

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London

10 a.m.

CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia

11 a.m.

CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GYMNASTICS

1 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at Boston 

Noon

ROOT — Seattle at Houston

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Minnesota at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic

6 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

Noon

TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final

SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

7 p.m.

NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut

Noon

CBSSN — Phoenix at New York

1 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

5 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com 

