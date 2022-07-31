Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, Dehler Park
Legion: State A Tournament, Belgrade
On TV
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Aramco Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
7:30 a.m.
CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, Round 14, London
10 a.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbike: Round 6, Most, Czechia
11 a.m.
CNBC — NRX: Round 2, Strängnäs, Sweden
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Women's Tour de France, Final Stage, 76 miles, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, France
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA & LEPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
GYMNASTICS
1 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Classic: Men's Competition, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Milwaukee at Boston
Noon
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 a.m.
ESPN — UEFA Championship: England vs. Germany, Final, London
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
Noon
TENNIS — Umag-ATP Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Final
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: U.S. vs. Germany, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
7 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Canada vs. Switzerland, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Connecticut
Noon
CBSSN — Phoenix at New York
1 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
5 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com