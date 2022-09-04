Local Events
RODEO
NRA: Helmville Labor Day Rodeo, Helmville
PRCA: Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo/Montana's Biggest Weekend
PRCA: Meagher County Labor Day Rodeo, White Sulphur Springs
On TV
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, Portland, Ore.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Playoffs - Round of 16, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Monster Energy Celebrity Game: TBD, Atlanta
BOXING
5 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles
6 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado (Middleweights), Los Angeles
BULL RIDING
Noon
CBS — PBR: The Cowboys For A Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas (Taped)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
ACCN — Northwestern at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida A&M vs. Jackson St., Miami
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida St. vs. LSU, New Orleans
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — San Jose St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — UCLA at North Carolina
Noon
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Alabama at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
BTN — Florida at Minnesota
Noon
ACCN — Ohio St. at Louisville
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas at Stanford
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 15, Martos to Sierra Nevada, 92 miles, Spain
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dana Open, Final Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship (Final 3), Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MLB BASEBALL
10:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Toronto at Pittsburgh
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
12:30 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at LA Angels
5 p.m.
ESPN — San Diego at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United
3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Atlanta United FC at Portland
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Game 3
1 p.m.
ABC — Semifinal Playoff: Las Vegas at Seattle, Game 3
YOUTH BASEBALL
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Perfect Game 14U Select Festival: East vs. West, Fort Myers, Fla.