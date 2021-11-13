 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

FOOTBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 1 p.m.

College: Idaho at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium

College: Montana at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

High school: Class A semifinal: Polson at Laurel, Laurel Sports Complex, 1 p.m. 

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Holy Names at San Marcos, Calif., 2 p.m.

College men: Montana at Mississippi State, 5 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings vs. San Francisco State at Oakland, Calif., 1 p.m.

College women: Montana State at UNLV, 2 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, noon

High school: All-class state tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m. 

FS2 — Coppin St. at UConn

Noon

FS2 — Dartmouth at Georgetown

2 p.m.

FS1 — St. Peter's at St. John's

4 p.m.

FS2 — Cent. Michigan at DePaul

6 p.m.

BTN — Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Washington

FS2 — Troy at Butler

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Gonzaga

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Michigan at Penn St.

ACCN — UConn at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

CBSSN — Bucknell at Army

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin

ESPNU — UCF at SMU

FOX — Oklahoma at Baylor

FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas St.

SECN — New Mexico St. at Alabama

Noon

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

1 p.m.

SWX — Montana at Northern Arizona

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Purdue at Ohio St.

ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

CBS — Georgia at Tennessee

CBSSN — UAB at Marshall

ESPN — Miami at Florida St.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulsa at Tulane

FOX — Maryland at Michigan St.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

SWX — College of Idaho at Carroll (tape delay)

CBSSN — Air Force at Colorado St.

ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Virginia

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Kansas at Texas

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

6 p.m.

FOX — TCU at Oklahoma St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.

ESPN — Washington St. at Oregon

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern (Taped)

FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV or ROOT — Miami at Utah

6 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Boston at New Jersey

5 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Winnipeg

8 p.m.

ROOT — Vancouver at Vegas

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Idaho at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

College: Montana at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school, Billings AA schools at the state tournament, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News