Local events
FOOTBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 1 p.m.
College: Idaho at Montana State, 1 p.m., Bobcat Stadium
College: Montana at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
High school: Class A semifinal: Polson at Laurel, Laurel Sports Complex, 1 p.m.
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Holy Names at San Marcos, Calif., 2 p.m.
College men: Montana at Mississippi State, 5 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings vs. San Francisco State at Oakland, Calif., 1 p.m.
College women: Montana State at UNLV, 2 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's, 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Simon Fraser at Montana State Billings, noon
High school: All-class state tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
FS2 — Coppin St. at UConn
Noon
FS2 — Dartmouth at Georgetown
2 p.m.
FS1 — St. Peter's at St. John's
4 p.m.
FS2 — Cent. Michigan at DePaul
6 p.m.
BTN — Prairie View A&M vs. Michigan, Washington
FS2 — Troy at Butler
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Gonzaga
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Michigan at Penn St.
ACCN — UConn at Clemson
BTN — Rutgers at Indiana
CBSSN — Bucknell at Army
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
ESPN2 — Northwestern at Wisconsin
ESPNU — UCF at SMU
FOX — Oklahoma at Baylor
FS1 — West Virginia at Kansas St.
SECN — New Mexico St. at Alabama
Noon
PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona
1 p.m.
SWX — Montana at Northern Arizona
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Purdue at Ohio St.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
CBS — Georgia at Tennessee
CBSSN — UAB at Marshall
ESPN — Miami at Florida St.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulsa at Tulane
FOX — Maryland at Michigan St.
SECN — South Carolina at Missouri
3:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
5 p.m.
SWX — College of Idaho at Carroll (tape delay)
CBSSN — Air Force at Colorado St.
ESPN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Virginia
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Kansas at Texas
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
6 p.m.
FOX — TCU at Oklahoma St.
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.
ESPN — Washington St. at Oregon
ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern (Taped)
FS1 — Utah St. at San Jose St.
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV or ROOT — Miami at Utah
6 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Boston at New Jersey
5 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Winnipeg
8 p.m.
ROOT — Vancouver at Vegas
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Idaho at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
College: Montana at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school, Billings AA schools at the state tournament, KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com