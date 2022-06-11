Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

Legion: Billings Royals at Helena (2), 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Big Sky Class B All-Star Game, 11 a.m., at Lockwood

Champions Indoor Football playoffs: First round, Wyoming Mustangs at Billings Outlaws, Sports Plex, 2:15 p.m.

GOLF

Amateur: Montana State Match Play Tournament, at Helena

MOTORSPORTS

Big Sky Speedway: 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks, Wissota Street Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts, 7 p.m.

Billings Motorcycle Club: Spring Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.

RODEO

NRA: Frontier Days, Culbertson

NRA: Poplar Wild West Days, Poplar

On TV

AUTO RACING

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

3 p.m., post time of 4:44 p.m.

NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)

8:10 p.m.

ROOT — Boston at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC

USFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

