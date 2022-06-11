Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
Legion: Billings Royals at Helena (2), 5 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Big Sky Class B All-Star Game, 11 a.m., at Lockwood
Champions Indoor Football playoffs: First round, Wyoming Mustangs at Billings Outlaws, Sports Plex, 2:15 p.m.
GOLF
Amateur: Montana State Match Play Tournament, at Helena
MOTORSPORTS
Big Sky Speedway: 360 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, Wissota Super Stocks, Wissota Street Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts, 7 p.m.
Billings Motorcycle Club: Spring Classic Motocross, 8 a.m.
RODEO
NRA: Frontier Days, Culbertson
NRA: Poplar Wild West Days, Poplar
On TV
AUTO RACING
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women's), Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George's Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women's Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.
CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
3 p.m., post time of 4:44 p.m.
NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5:15 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)
8:10 p.m.
ROOT — Boston at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC
USFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Missoula at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com