 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center

On TV

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, 1 p.m., ABC

NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, noon, CBSSN

FOOTBALL

NFL: L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 2:05 p.m., FOX

NFL: Buffalo at Las Vegas or Indianapolis at Chicago, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., NBC

GOLF

LPGA: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Sanderson Farms CHampionship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 7:30 a.m., FS1

NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2

Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

MOTORSPORTS

GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, part 1, 10 a.m., CBSSN

NHRA: Qualifying, World WIde Technology Raceway, 11:30 a.m., FS1

NASCAR: Cup Series, The YellaWood 500, noon, NBC

NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, 12:30 p.m., FS1

GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Manchester United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

College women: Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN

Premier: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

College women: Miami at Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCN

College women: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN

College women: Clemson at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN

College women: Alabama at Florida, 3 p.m., SECN

FA-WSL: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 7 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News