Local events
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler Team Roping Championships Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and MetraPark Expo Center
On TV
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, 1 p.m., ABC
NBA Finals: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., ABC
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, noon, CBSSN
FOOTBALL
NFL: L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 11 a.m., CBS
NFL: N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 2:05 p.m., FOX
NFL: Buffalo at Las Vegas or Indianapolis at Chicago, 2:25 p.m., CBS
NFL: Philadelphia at San Francisco, 6:20 p.m., NBC
GOLF
LPGA: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Sanderson Farms CHampionship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, 7:30 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
MOTORSPORTS
GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, part 1, 10 a.m., CBSSN
NHRA: Qualifying, World WIde Technology Raceway, 11:30 a.m., FS1
NASCAR: Cup Series, The YellaWood 500, noon, NBC
NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, 12:30 p.m., FS1
GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Manchester United, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN
College women: Kentucky at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SECN
Premier: Liverpool at Aston Villa, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
College women: Miami at Virginia, 1 p.m., ACCN
College women: Texas A&M at Arkansas, 1 p.m., SECN
College women: Clemson at Duke, 3 p.m., ACCN
College women: Alabama at Florida, 3 p.m., SECN
FA-WSL: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 7 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!