Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Billings Invitational, 10 a.m., Amend Park
SOCCER
High school boys: Lone Peak at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Lone Peak at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, 12:08 p.m., FS1
American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, 1:35 p.m., TBS
American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, 5:10 p.m., TBS
National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, 7:08 p.m., MLBN
FOOTBALL
College: Tulane at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL: Tampa Bay at Chicago, 6:20 p.m., FOX or NFLN
GOLF
LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races: 10:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
College men: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying soccer: Serbia at Norway, semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
College women: Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN
TENNIS
French Open: Women's semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS
French Open: Women's semifinals, 9 a.m., NBC or NBCSN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Florida State at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Oklahoma at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU
