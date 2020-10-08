 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings Invitational, 10 a.m., Amend Park

SOCCER

High school boys: Lone Peak at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m. 

High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Lone Peak at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 5 p.m. 

High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m. 

High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Miami, Game 3, 12:08 p.m., FS1

American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, 1:35 p.m., TBS

American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees, Game 4, 5:10 p.m., TBS

National League Division Series: L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, 7:08 p.m., MLBN

FOOTBALL

College: Tulane at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: Tampa Bay at Chicago, 6:20 p.m., FOX or NFLN

GOLF

LPGA: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races: 10:30 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

College men: UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying soccer: Serbia at Norway, semifinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Boston College at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN

TENNIS

French Open: Women's semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS

French Open: Women's semifinals, 9 a.m., NBC or NBCSN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Florida State at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Oklahoma at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News