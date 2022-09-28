 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

  • 0

Local Events

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m.

On TV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Indiana

ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia

FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

7 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

ROOT — Texas at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas

TENNIS

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals

On Radio and Internet

SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

