Local Events
TEAM ROPING
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark and the Expo Center, 9:30 a.m.
On TV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia
FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn
7 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St.
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPNU — World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Quarterfinal, Sydney
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Yankees at Toronto
7:30 p.m.
ROOT — Texas at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Washington at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Colorado at Vegas
TENNIS
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds; Parma-WTA Quarterfinals
On Radio and Internet
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat, 6:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com