Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Billings Royals at Great Falls (2), 3 p.m.
Laurel Dodgers at Billings Blue Jays (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field
On TV
BASKETBALL
TBT: The Money Team vs. Herd That, round of 16, noon, ESPN
TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, round of 16, 2 p.m., ESPN
BOXING
Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam, heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, 6 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament, New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, 7 a.m., ESPN
NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, qualification round, 8 a.m. (taped), CBSSN
Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, 10 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK & FIELD
IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games, 3:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
