Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

LEGION BASEBALL

Billings Royals at Great Falls (2), 3 p.m.

Laurel Dodgers at Billings Blue Jays (2), 5 p.m., Pirtz Field

On TV

BASKETBALL

TBT: The Money Team vs. Herd That, round of 16, noon, ESPN

TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, round of 16, 2 p.m., ESPN

BOXING

Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam, heavyweights, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Workday Charity Open, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, 6 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

MLS is Back Tournament, New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, 7 a.m., ESPN

NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, qualification round, 8 a.m. (taped), CBSSN

Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Serie A: Udinese at SPAL, 11:25 a.m., ESPN2

Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa, 1:10 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, round robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, 10 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK & FIELD

IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games, 3:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News